Jan 10, 2021
Pakistan

Around 7 lakh children to be vaccinated in Sialkot

  • DC Sialkot said that coronavirus SOPs should be strictly implemented during the anti-polio campaign.
APP 10 Jan 2021

SIALKOT: Sialkot Deputy Commissioner Zeeshan Javed has said that 670,190 children under five years of age will be administered anti-polio drops in the district during the current five-day campaign.

He said that coronavirus standard operating procedures (SOPs) should be strictly implemented during the anti-polio campaign.

He said it was a primary duty of the parents to cooperate with the polio teams to protect their children from the crippling disease.

He said 1,213 teams would go door-to-door in houses and schools, 133 teams would perform duties at primary and rural health centers, dispensaries and hospitals, while 69 transit and roaming teams would give anti-polio vaccine to children at different places in the district.

