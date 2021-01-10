World
Indonesia rescuers detect signal from downed plane in Java Sea
10 Jan 2021
JAKARTA: Indonesian rescuers said Sunday they had detected a signal from a Boeing passenger plane that crashed into the Java Sea shortly after takeoff with 62 people on board.
A military vessel "has found the signal from (Sriwijaya Air) SJ182" and divers had recovered parts of the plane from around 23 metres (75 feet) below the water's surface, the transport ministry said in a statement, citing Indonesia's military chief Hadi Tjahjanto.
The ministry did not specify if the signal was detected from the downed plane's black box.
