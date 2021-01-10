PML-N body discusses proposals for by-polls, candidates

LAHORE: Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) parliamentary board which met here on Saturday discussed proposals for the bye-elections as well as party candidates. The meeting of the parliamentary board held at Model Town was also attended by PML-N Vice President Maryam Nawaz besides Rana Tanveer, Rana Sanaullah, Khurram Dastgir, Muhammad Zubair, Pervez Rasheed.

The meeting decided to forward proposals formulated in the meeting to former Prime Minister Mian Nawaz Sharif for final approval. Talking to media after the meeting, Ahsan Iqbal said that Prime Minister Imran Khan made Quetta sit-in an issue of his ego, nation has seen his face; Imran Khan's visit to Quetta has no importance after his statement regarding the protesters of sit-in, he should drown in shame.

Ahsan said that when the Prime Minister of New Zealand went to the mosque was there any blackmailing. "Imran Khan this is not blackmailing but sympathy," he said. For six days, the people of Hazara protested in minus 8 degrees; he added.

He further said that in 2018, at the request of the Hazara community, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa met he protesters of Hazara Community and sympathized with the bereaved families.

Expressing concern over inflation and agriculture and economic crises, he said that sugar, wheat and even cotton are being imported. He said the people are unable to make their both ends meet. To a query, he said the bye elections will be contested at the platform of PDM. In Sindh, bye poll we would not field any candidate.

