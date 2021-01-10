Man posing as sensitive agency's officer arrested

KARACHI: A raiding team of Sachal police station has arrested a man posing as a high-rank officer of a sensitive agency along with his two accomplices in Karachi on Saturday. Police said a raid on a tip-off was conducted against a man who called himself a senior officer of a sensitive institution and involved in receiving bribes from the local citizens.

During the raid carried out over citizens' complaints, Sachal police officials arrested the accused along with his two accomplices besides recovering fake cards and stamps. It emerged that the accused men have started a business of manufacturing gutka.

Earlier in December last year, police officials had arrested a fake police party of five persons during a raid conducted at Sabri Chowk in Karachi's Mominabad neighbourhood.