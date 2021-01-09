ANL 28.10 Decreased By ▼ -0.24 (-0.85%)
ASC 16.45 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.36%)
ASL 22.81 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.04%)
AVN 90.76 Increased By ▲ 0.41 (0.45%)
BOP 9.67 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.21%)
BYCO 10.54 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.57%)
DGKC 113.45 Decreased By ▼ -1.05 (-0.92%)
EPCL 50.00 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.1%)
FCCL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.09%)
FFBL 27.53 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.69%)
FFL 17.38 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.52%)
HASCOL 15.20 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.44 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.08%)
HUMNL 6.32 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (1.12%)
JSCL 28.70 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.03%)
KAPCO 35.90 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.28%)
KEL 4.07 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.73%)
LOTCHEM 16.31 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 44.16 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.23%)
PAEL 42.59 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.35%)
PIBTL 12.76 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.16%)
POWER 10.61 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 98.73 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.07%)
PRL 26.30 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.15%)
PTC 9.98 Decreased By ▼ -0.08 (-0.8%)
SILK 1.10 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.85%)
SNGP 46.99 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.02%)
TRG 89.19 Decreased By ▼ -0.17 (-0.19%)
UNITY 31.63 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.28 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 09, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Five-day anti polio drive to start from Monday

  • In the Hazara division, a foolproof security plan has also been finalized to ensure security of anti-polio teams.
APP 09 Jan 2021

ABBOTTABAD: Speaker Khaber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly Mushtaq Ahmed Ghani will inaugurate a five-day anti polio drive from Monday in the district.

Chairing a high level meeting here on Saturday to finalize arrangements for the campaign at Commissioner office Hazara, Ghani directed that during the drive, from January 11 to January 15, no child below the age of five would be left without immunization.

The meeting was also attended by Member National Assembly Ali Khan Jadoon, Commissioner Hazara Riaz Khan Mahsood, Deputy Commissioner Abbottabad Mughees Sanaullah, District Health Officer (DHO) Abbottabad Dr. Faisal Khanzada and others.

He further said it is a national cause to free the country from polio, adding that it could not be possible with efforts of the government only. He urged the masses to respond positively and cooperate with vaccination teams .

The meeting members were briefed that during the five days drive 906881 under five years of age children from all across Hazara division would be vaccinated whereas 4315 teams have been set up for administering polio drops to children.

The teams would be deputed on 119 bus stands and 391 fix centers, under the supervision of 1375 monitors.

In the Hazara division, a foolproof security plan has also been finalized with the coordination of regional police office to ensure security of anti-polio teams and to avoid any untoward situation. The administration has also established a control room that would monitor the campaign.

anti polio drive

Five-day anti polio drive to start from Monday

Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air plane lost contact shortly after taking off

PM Khan decided against visiting Quetta, upon aides' advice

SBP to launch world class ‘Rast’ payment system next week: Kamil

PM Imran arrives in Quetta to meet families of Machh victims

Mach massacre: Coal miners laid to rest in Quetta's Hazara Town

'Looking at possibilities of building our own platform', Trump says after Twitter account suspension

Twitter permanently suspends Donald Trump's account

‘Digital’ step to help contain inflation: PM

Mourners agree to conduct burials

PM praises overseas Pakistanis for record Dec remittances

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters