Indonesia's Sriwijaya Air plane lost contact shortly after taking off

  • It was heading to Pontianak, the provincial capital of West Kalimantan.
  • Flight tracking showed the flight path ending off the coast just north of Jakarta after losing altitude.
BR Web Desk Updated 09 Jan 2021

A Sriwijaya Air flight 182 has lost contact with Indonesia’s aviation authorities shortly after taking off from capital Jakarta, FlightRadar24 reported on Saturday.

According the flight tracker website, plane was a 26-year-old Boeing 737-500 series. Sriwijaya Air representatives could not immediately be reached for comment.

Flight tracking showed the flight path ending off the coast just north of Jakarta after losing altitude.

The flight took off from Soekarno-Hatta Airport. It was heading to Pontianak, the provincial capital of West Kalimantan.

The aircraft’s last contact was at 2:40 p.m., and authorities have started search and rescue operations for the missing plane, according to Adita Irawati, a spokeswoman for the transport ministry.

More to Follow…

