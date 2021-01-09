Naqvi resigns as opposition leader in Sindh PA

KARACHI: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf’s (PTI) Firdous Shamim Naqvi has resigned on Friday as Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly before the Senate polls.

Sources familiar with the matter have informed that Firdous Shamim Naqvi has forwarded his resignation to Prime Minister Imran Khan. The PTI leader said he has been associated with the party for 24 years and it was the second time that his resignation was sought. It has been learnt further that Haleem Adil Sheikh is likely to replace Firdous Shamim Naqvi as the Leader of the Opposition in the Sindh Assembly.