‘Museum on Wheels’ project: Tevta, Citizens Archives of Pakistan sign MoU

LAHORE: Technical Education and Vocational Training Authority (Tevta) and Citizens Archives of Pakistan joined hands to promote cultural heritage through Museum on Wheels (MOW) project.

In this regard an online Memorandum of Understanding was signed here on Friday. Chairperson Tevta Ali Salman Siddique and Oscar Award winner Sharmeen Obaid Chinoy signed the MoU. President CAP Amin Jan, COO Tevta Akhtar Abbas Bharwana were also present on the occasion.

The collaboration will optimize innovation-based projects for society and capacity building of students of Tevta. As per MoU, CAP will provide guided tours at Tevta institutions and conduct history training workshops for Tevta students. While Tevta will provide facilitation of MOW, identify different locations and facilitate access and students to tour MOW at Tevta Institutes.

While addressing on the occasion Ali Salman said that Tevta is practically taking all measures to keep its students aware with cultural heritage. He said that MOW is the replica version of state of the art museum of CAP.

