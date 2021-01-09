India’s anti-Muslim policies: Pakistan urges global community to take notice

ISLAMABAD: The Foreign Office on Friday censured India’s discriminatory policies towards Muslims and other minorities, and urged the world community to take notice of the BJP government’s anti-Muslim policies.

In a statement over the Twitter, Foreign Office spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri drew a comparison of incidents took place against minorities in both the countries and the two governments actions in this regard.

“The clear difference between India and Pakistan in respect of minority rights can be gauged from the fact that the accused in the Karak incident were immediately arrested, orders were issued for repair of the temple, the highest level of judiciary took immediate notice, and senior political leadership condemned the incident,” he stated.

