KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 100,822 tonnes of cargo comprising 78,015 tonnes of import cargo and 22,807 tonnes of export cargo including 3,613 loaded and empty containers during the last 24 hours ending at 0700 hours on Friday.

The total import cargos of 78,015 tonnes comprised of 20,792 tonnes of containerised cargo; 26,765 tonnes of wheat; 2,358 tonnes of soyabean and 28,100 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 22,807 tonnes comprised of 20,707 tonnes of containerised cargo and 2,100 tonnes of mill scale.

As many as 3,613 containers comprising of 1,455 containers import and 2,158 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The breakup of imported containers shows 515 of 20’s and 349 of 40’s loaded while 38 of 20’s and 102 of 40’s empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 364 of 20’s and 539 of 40’s loaded containers while 312 of 20’s and 202 of 40’s empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were two ships namely Cosco Belgium and Isuzu carrying containers and general cargo respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were no vessels currently at the berths.

There are four ships namely As Sicilia, OEL Kedarnath, Kanazawa and Port Star carrying containers, tanker and wheat respectively expected to sail on Friday.

There are four vessels viz. Tommi Ritscher, MT Shalamar, TN Sunrise and Da Cai Yun carrying containers, tanker, petcoke and iron & steel respectively due to arrive on Friday while two vessels viz. Chemrout Pegasus and MT Lahore carrying tankers are expected to arrive on Saturday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 244,631 tonnes comprising 202,306 tonnes of import cargo and 42,325 tonnes of export cargo including 4,306 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Friday.

The total import cargo of 202,306 tonnes includes 83,622 tonnes of coal; 20,083 tonnes of LNG; 2,218 tonnes of LPG; 36,243 tonnes of gas oil; 7,550 tonnes of palm oil; 5,900 tonnes of canola; 520 tonnes of project cargo and 46,170 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 42,325 tonnes includes 6,681 tonnes of rice and 35,644 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 4,306 containers comprising of 2,430 containers import and 1,876 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Friday.

There were eight ships namely Maersk Ahram, Josephine Maersk, Chipolbrok Sun, Honey Badger, Blue Gate, SG Pegasus, Bregaglia, and Al-Salam-II carrying containers, project cargo, coal, rice, canola, chemical and gas oil respectively expected to sail on Friday afternoon.

A total number of thirteen ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, rice, coal, canola, chemical, LPG, LNG, gas oil and palm oil respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as fifteen vessels viz. Asphalt Express, Fair Partner, Gin Tao, Inca Queen, Bunun Noble, Maud, Emmaris, VSC Posidon, Gas Zeus, Gas Athena, White Purl, Damos, Wava San Topaz, Eva Usuki and AS Orilla carrying bitumen, project cargo, steel coil, talcum powder, coal, wheat, LPG, mogas and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were five ships viz. Meratus Jayawijaya, Inca Queen, Bunun Noble, Emmaris and STI Precision carrying containers, talcum powder, steel coil, coal, wheat and gas oil respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal, Grain & Fertilizer Terminal and FOTCO Oil Terminal respectively on Friday.

There were two ship namely Meratus Jayawijaya and STI Precision carrying containers and gas oil respectively due to arrive on Friday while another ship namely Diyala carrying containers is due to arrive on Saturday.

