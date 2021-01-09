KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 8, 2020).

==================================== BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE ==================================== BRINDEX100 ==================================== Day Close: (+) 4,829.46 High: 4,861.67 Low: 4,795.37 Net Change: (+) 33.87 Volume ('000): 658,594 Value ('000): 18,691,739 Makt Cap 1,376,819,659,957 ------------------------------------ BR SECTORAL INDICES BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER ------------------------------------ Day Close: 8,666.53 NET CH. (+) 14.47 ------------------------------------ BR CEMENT ------------------------------------ Day Close: 6,251.72 NET CH. (-) 10.97 ------------------------------------ BR COMMERCIAL BANKS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 9,494.22 NET CH. (+) 148.90 ------------------------------------ BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION ------------------------------------ Day Close: 5,599.36 NET CH. (-) 5.07 ------------------------------------ BR OIL AND GAS ------------------------------------ Day Close: 4,285.01 NET CH. (+) 2.63 ------------------------------------ As on: 8-January-2021 ====================================

