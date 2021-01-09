Markets
BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices
09 Jan 2021
KARACHI: BRIndex100 and BR Sectoral Indices on Friday (January 8, 2020).
====================================
BR INDICASE AT A GLANCE
====================================
BRINDEX100
====================================
Day Close: (+) 4,829.46
High: 4,861.67
Low: 4,795.37
Net Change: (+) 33.87
Volume ('000): 658,594
Value ('000): 18,691,739
Makt Cap 1,376,819,659,957
------------------------------------
BR SECTORAL INDICES
BR AUTOMOBILE ASSEMBLER
------------------------------------
Day Close: 8,666.53
NET CH. (+) 14.47
------------------------------------
BR CEMENT
------------------------------------
Day Close: 6,251.72
NET CH. (-) 10.97
------------------------------------
BR COMMERCIAL BANKS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 9,494.22
NET CH. (+) 148.90
------------------------------------
BR POWER GENERATION AND DISTRIBUTION
------------------------------------
Day Close: 5,599.36
NET CH. (-) 5.07
------------------------------------
BR OIL AND GAS
------------------------------------
Day Close: 4,285.01
NET CH. (+) 2.63
------------------------------------
As on: 8-January-2021
====================================
