Currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights
WASHINGTON: The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).
======================================================================================
Jan 08, 2021
======================================================================================
Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit
======================================================================================
Currency 7-Jan-21 6-Jan-21 5-Jan-21 4-Jan-21
======================================================================================
Chinese yuan 0.107147 0.106794 0.106865 0.106712
Euro 0.849395 0.850497 0.84747 0.848712
Japanese yen 0.00671827 0.00670555 0.00669602 0.0066961
U.K. pound 0.938617 0.940833 0.938667 0.94355
U.S. dollar 0.691915 0.689331 0.690628 0.690234
Algerian dinar 0.00523325 0.00521227 0.00522014 0.00521775
Australian dollar 0.539348 0.535334 0.531853 0.531687
Botswana pula 0.0633102 0.0632117 0.0639522 0.0639847
Brazilian real 0.129507 0.129632 0.129664 0.133714
Brunei dollar 0.524695 0.522458 0.523679 0.523937
Canadian dollar 0.544515 0.543422 0.543502 0.541318
Chilean peso 0.000993874 0.000981548 0.000982499 0.000970862
Colombian peso 0.00020184 0.000199763 0.000201892 0.000201088
Czech koruna 0.0324858 0.0325294 0.0323192 0.0324678
Danish krone 0.114177 0.114324 0.113927 0.114107
Indian rupee 0.00946105 0.00942494 0.0094466 0.00945377
Israeli New Shekel 0.217447 0.216363 0.215619 0.215294
Korean won 0.000636653 0.000634685 0.00063764 0.000634406
Kuwaiti dinar 2.28317 2.27464 2.27742 2.27612
Malaysian ringgit 0.172033 0.171882 0.172162 0.172214
Mauritian rupee - 0.0174217 0.0174734 0.0174756
Mexican peso 0.0347521 0.0349471 0.0346289 0.03478
New Zealand dollar 0.504683 0.500316 0.495457 -
Norwegian krone - 0.0819286 0.0809323 0.0812633
Omani rial 1.79952 1.7928 1.79617 1.79515
Peruvian sol 0.191137 0.19016 0.190413 0.190462
Philippine peso 0.0143969 0.0143479 0.0143815 0.0143736
Polish zloty 0.188759 - 0.1865 0.18656
Qatari riyal 0.190087 0.189377 0.189733 0.189625
Russian ruble - - - -
Saudi Arabian riyal - 0.183822 0.184167 0.184062
Singapore dollar 0.524695 0.522458 0.523679 0.523937
South African rand 0.0454255 0.0460421 0.04611 0.0473819
Swedish krona 0.0845077 0.0840753 0.0842972
Swiss franc 0.782975 0.786593 0.785161 0.784491
Thai baht 0.0231101 0.0230337 0.0230948 0.023084
Trinidadian dollar 0.102193 0.101871 0.102117 0.102104
U.A.E. dirham 0.188404 0.187701 0.188054 0.187947
Uruguayan peso 0.0162834 - 0.0163146 0.0163718
======================================================================================
NOTES
(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.
The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.
(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.