The International Monetary Fund (IMF), treasuries' department's currency values in terms of Special Drawing Rights (SDR).

====================================================================================== Jan 08, 2021 ====================================================================================== Currency units per SDR SDR per Currency unit ====================================================================================== Currency 7-Jan-21 6-Jan-21 5-Jan-21 4-Jan-21 ====================================================================================== Chinese yuan 0.107147 0.106794 0.106865 0.106712 Euro 0.849395 0.850497 0.84747 0.848712 Japanese yen 0.00671827 0.00670555 0.00669602 0.0066961 U.K. pound 0.938617 0.940833 0.938667 0.94355 U.S. dollar 0.691915 0.689331 0.690628 0.690234 Algerian dinar 0.00523325 0.00521227 0.00522014 0.00521775 Australian dollar 0.539348 0.535334 0.531853 0.531687 Botswana pula 0.0633102 0.0632117 0.0639522 0.0639847 Brazilian real 0.129507 0.129632 0.129664 0.133714 Brunei dollar 0.524695 0.522458 0.523679 0.523937 Canadian dollar 0.544515 0.543422 0.543502 0.541318 Chilean peso 0.000993874 0.000981548 0.000982499 0.000970862 Colombian peso 0.00020184 0.000199763 0.000201892 0.000201088 Czech koruna 0.0324858 0.0325294 0.0323192 0.0324678 Danish krone 0.114177 0.114324 0.113927 0.114107 Indian rupee 0.00946105 0.00942494 0.0094466 0.00945377 Israeli New Shekel 0.217447 0.216363 0.215619 0.215294 Korean won 0.000636653 0.000634685 0.00063764 0.000634406 Kuwaiti dinar 2.28317 2.27464 2.27742 2.27612 Malaysian ringgit 0.172033 0.171882 0.172162 0.172214 Mauritian rupee - 0.0174217 0.0174734 0.0174756 Mexican peso 0.0347521 0.0349471 0.0346289 0.03478 New Zealand dollar 0.504683 0.500316 0.495457 - Norwegian krone - 0.0819286 0.0809323 0.0812633 Omani rial 1.79952 1.7928 1.79617 1.79515 Peruvian sol 0.191137 0.19016 0.190413 0.190462 Philippine peso 0.0143969 0.0143479 0.0143815 0.0143736 Polish zloty 0.188759 - 0.1865 0.18656 Qatari riyal 0.190087 0.189377 0.189733 0.189625 Russian ruble - - - - Saudi Arabian riyal - 0.183822 0.184167 0.184062 Singapore dollar 0.524695 0.522458 0.523679 0.523937 South African rand 0.0454255 0.0460421 0.04611 0.0473819 Swedish krona 0.0845077 0.0840753 0.0842972 Swiss franc 0.782975 0.786593 0.785161 0.784491 Thai baht 0.0231101 0.0230337 0.0230948 0.023084 Trinidadian dollar 0.102193 0.101871 0.102117 0.102104 U.A.E. dirham 0.188404 0.187701 0.188054 0.187947 Uruguayan peso 0.0162834 - 0.0163146 0.0163718 ======================================================================================

NOTES

(1) The value of the U.S. dollar in terms of the SDR is the recip rocal of the sum of the dollar values, based on market exchange rates, of specified quant ities of the first four currencies shown. See SDR Valuation.

The value in terms of the SDR of each of the other currencies shown above is derived from that currency's representative exchange rate against the U.S. dollar as reported by the issuing central bank and the SDR value of the U.S. dollar, except for the Iranian rial and the Libyan dinar, the values of which are officially expressed directly in terms of domestic currency units per SDR. All figures are rounded to six significant digits. See Representative Exchange Rates for Selected Currencies.

(2) The value in terms of each national currency of the SDR is the reciprocal of the value in terms of the SDR of each national currency, rounded to six significant digits.

