KARACHI: Open market rates of foreign currencies supplied by the Forex Association of Pakistan on Friday (January 8, 2020).

========================================================================= CURRENCY BUYING SELLING CURRENCY BUYING SELLING ========================================================================= US $ (O/M) 160.00 160.25 DKK 25.99 26.09 SAUDIA RIYAL 42.30 42.70 NOK 18.64 18.74 UAE DIRHAM 43.40 43.75 SEK 19.16 19.26 EURO 194.50 196.50 AUD $ 122.80 124.80 UK POUND 216.00 218.00 CAD $ 124.50 126.50 JAPANI YEN 1.51117 1.53117 INDIAN RUPEE 2.10 2.30 CHF 178.23 179.23 CHINESE YUAN 23.00 24.80 =========================================================================

