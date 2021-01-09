Banks rates for currency notes (buying and selling)

KARACHI: The selling/buying rates for currency notes of major currencies issued by National Bank (NBP) here on Friday (January 8, 2020).

===================================== CURRENCY SELLING BUYING ===================================== USD 162.11 158.80 GBP 219.80 214.77 EUR 198.76 194.21 JPY 1.5609 1.5251 SAR 43.27 42.19 AED 44.14 43.12 =====================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021