Markets
Banks rates for currency notes (buying and selling)
Updated 09 Jan 2021
KARACHI: The selling/buying rates for currency notes of major currencies issued by National Bank (NBP) here on Friday (January 8, 2020).
=====================================
CURRENCY SELLING BUYING
=====================================
USD 162.11 158.80
GBP 219.80 214.77
EUR 198.76 194.21
JPY 1.5609 1.5251
SAR 43.27 42.19
AED 44.14 43.12
=====================================
Copyright Business Recorder, 2021
Comments are closed on this story.