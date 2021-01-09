KARACHI: Bill Buying Rates per unit of currency -- issued by the Treasury Management Division of the National Bank of Pakistan on Friday (January 8, 2020).

=========================================================================== BILL BUYING RATES PER UNIT OF CURRENCY =========================================================================== 15 DAYS 1M 2M 3M 4M 5M 6M =========================================================================== USD 160.01 160.06 160.00 159.91 159.70 159.67 159.41 EUR 196.24 196.37 196.42 196.45 196.32 196.41 196.23 GBP 216.97 217.05 217.00 216.93 216.68 216.67 216.37 ===========================================================================

