ANL 28.34 Decreased By ▼ -0.99 (-3.38%)
ASC 16.51 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.29%)
ASL 22.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.26 (-1.13%)
AVN 90.35 Increased By ▲ 0.78 (0.87%)
BOP 9.65 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.84%)
BYCO 10.60 Increased By ▲ 0.82 (8.38%)
DGKC 114.50 Increased By ▲ 1.08 (0.95%)
EPCL 49.95 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.22%)
FCCL 21.30 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.09%)
FFBL 27.72 Increased By ▲ 2.16 (8.45%)
FFL 17.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.13 (-0.75%)
HASCOL 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.13%)
HUBC 85.37 Decreased By ▼ -0.83 (-0.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 28.69 Increased By ▲ 0.09 (0.31%)
KAPCO 35.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.65 (-1.78%)
KEL 4.10 Increased By ▲ 0.19 (4.86%)
LOTCHEM 16.30 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (3.49%)
MLCF 44.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.49 (-1.1%)
PAEL 42.74 Increased By ▲ 0.71 (1.69%)
PIBTL 12.74 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.55%)
POWER 10.61 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (1.05%)
PPL 98.80 Decreased By ▼ -1.31 (-1.31%)
PRL 26.26 Increased By ▲ 0.83 (3.26%)
PTC 10.05 Increased By ▲ 0.55 (5.79%)
SILK 1.08 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.93%)
SNGP 47.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.55 (-1.16%)
TRG 89.36 Increased By ▲ 0.11 (0.12%)
UNITY 31.64 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.6%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,836 Increased By ▲ 30.06 (0.63%)
BR30 24,207 Increased By ▲ 109.34 (0.45%)
KSE100 45,654 Increased By ▲ 309.8 (0.68%)
KSE30 19,124 Increased By ▲ 115.53 (0.61%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance

Zimbabwe's Kuvimba seeks $1bn for platinum, gold projects

  • Kuvimba was established last year and is 65% owned by the government with the balance held by management through a Mauritius-based company Quorus.
  • Metallon had put Shamva under care and maintenance in early 2019 because of mounting debts.
Reuters 08 Jan 2021

HARARE: Zimbabwe's unlisted Kuvimba Mining House is seeking to raise $1 billion for its gold and platinum projects, including a gold mine that could produce 150,000 ounces a year, as well as exploration, its chief executive officer said on Friday.

Kuvimba was established last year and is 65% owned by the government with the balance held by management through a Mauritius-based company Quorus.

David Brown said in emailed responses to questions from Reuters that the bulk of the capital expenditure would be spent on bringing Shamva Gold Mine, which was bought from British-based Metallon Corp in 2019, into full operation in around three years' time.

Metallon had put Shamva under care and maintenance in early 2019 because of mounting debts.

Zimbabwe, grappling with its worst economic crisis in more than a decade, is pursuing an ambitious plan to raise mining output and earn the country $12 billion a year. Platinum and gold mining are seen as an anchor of that drive.

Rising metals prices could help attract investors into mineral extraction to generate much-needed foreign currency.

Gold gained about 25% in 2020 as global central banks and governments delivered economic stimulus, laying the ground for higher inflation and currency debasement. The price of platinum also rose more than 10%.

Brown said money would be raised from "three sources - internally-generated cash flows, debt funding and possibly equity funding. The first two sources are the preferred route at this time".

Kuvimba would use part of the $1 billion to fund developments at Darwendale platinum mine over the next 24 months.

Russia's Vi Holding, through its JSC Afromet subsidiary jointly owns the Darwendale venture near Harare.

Kuvimba is also majority owner of listed Bindura Nickel Corporation and is seeking to acquire chrome and more gold assets, Brown said.

Platinum Kuvimba Mining House gold projects Quorus

Zimbabwe's Kuvimba seeks $1bn for platinum, gold projects

Pakistan-US hold consultations over strategic defence dialogue: ISPR

Pakistan lifts all visa restrictions for Bangladesh citizens

Israeli tourists stealing from Dubai hotels: report

Qureshi phones Saudi, Qatari and Bahraini counterparts, appreciates 'successful' GCC summit

Bahrain crown prince presents COAS Bajwa top military award for contributions in bilateral defense cooperation

Pakistan to set up inter-faith harmony councils to resolve sectarian conflicts

Pakistan reports 2,435 new coronavirus cases, 48 deaths in 24 hours

‘True’ potential of exports discovered thru mapping effort

Trade deficit widens by 32.04pc to $2.683bn in Dec

Supply of electricity, gas: Cell established to process requests for concessionary tariff

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters