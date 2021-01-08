ANL 29.14 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.65%)
ASC 16.28 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.12%)
ASL 23.10 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.17%)
AVN 89.70 Increased By ▲ 0.13 (0.15%)
BOP 9.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BYCO 9.69 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.92%)
DGKC 113.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.22 (-0.19%)
EPCL 49.65 Decreased By ▼ -0.19 (-0.38%)
FCCL 21.33 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.56 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.46 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
HASCOL 15.17 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.07%)
HUBC 86.08 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.14%)
HUMNL 6.20 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.8%)
JSCL 28.67 Increased By ▲ 0.07 (0.24%)
KAPCO 36.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.14%)
KEL 3.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.26%)
LOTCHEM 15.76 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.06%)
MLCF 44.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.05 (-0.11%)
PAEL 42.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.03 (-0.07%)
PIBTL 12.77 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.31%)
POWER 10.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 100.21 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.1%)
PRL 25.41 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.08%)
PTC 9.51 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.11%)
SILK 1.09 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.87%)
SNGP 47.40 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.32%)
TRG 89.13 Decreased By ▼ -0.12 (-0.13%)
UNITY 31.85 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
WTL 1.27 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.79%)
BR100 4,806 Increased By ▲ 18.52 (0.39%)
BR30 24,098 Decreased By ▼ -187 (-0.77%)
KSE100 45,345 Increased By ▲ 191.12 (0.42%)
KSE30 19,008 Increased By ▲ 86.57 (0.46%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 08, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
BR Research

Stay short on sugar

BR Research 08 Jan 2021

For the past four weeks – beginning mid-December – retail sugar prices are on the rise again, inching forward slowly by 3.6 percent on nationwide basis. According to news reports, commodity price in domestic wholesale markets of Lahore and Karachi has risen to Rs 87 – 88 per kg, after witnessing a short-lived bottom of Rs 71 per kg. Is another price spiral in the works?

To regular readers, this may sound like a déjà vu from 12 months ago, when sugar prices declined precipitously at the beginning of crushing season, then suddenly shifted gears around turn of the calendar year. But unlike last season, no (unofficial) strike of sugar mills has been declared so far, nor have there been reports of shortage of raw material, sugarcane.

So, what is going on? Recall that the country is slated to witness a bumper crop this season, highest since at least 2017-18. The last time sugarcane production had crossed 75 million tons, sugar production had touched 6.5 – 7 million tons for two consecutive seasons, resulting in a healthy exportable surplus of 20 percent that led to calls for freight support subsidy by the industry.

But surplus crop need not mean that the commodity price reverts to its pre-crisis (depressed) levels of below Rs 55per kg. In the 24 months since, cost of raw material has increased by 12 percent, whereas cost of production such as labour rates and imported chemicals & spares have also escalated.

Moreover, the name of the game remains the crop utilization level by the crushing industry, which reduces every time the industry foresees a surplus and a less-than-friendly Commerce ministry, disinclined to offer subsidy on export of surplus. Meanwhile, the industry’s narrative of enforced crushing under archaic regulations are well, just stories.

Already, murmurs are being raised that growers are demanding exorbitant rate against a minimum support price fixed at Rs 200 per 40 kg, which in effect absolves mills from procurement. That farmers would be tempted to demand a premium over base rate in a year of substantial crop surplus sounds disingenuous, as sooner or later they must be forced to sell off their produce to the only willing buyer, the mills.

Which brings us back to the primary argument: that the market players shall stay on short on sugar, which means the price volatility being witnessed currently is - in all likelihood - ephemeral. Why? Consider the following.

Earlier this week, SBP in its first quarterly report on State of the Economy has corroborated earlier estimates of bumper sugarcane crop with acreage, yield, and output all exceeding targets by handsome margin. Thus, even if the ‘reported’ utilization level meets the worst in two decades. i.e. 70 percent along with a below par recovery level at 9 percent, the country will still manage output no lower than last year levels. (For more, read “Time to go short on sugar, published by BR Research on 24 November, 2020)

This means that the market already has an upper ceiling for how high retail prices can go. And mind you, price escalation last year came on the back of mills bleeding due to high inventory carrying costs, which have declined substantially in the aftermath of discount rate reduction over past 9 months.

Thus, prices reverting to Rs 100 per kg is a near-impossibility, especially considering that the crop output witnessed this year is not an anomaly, but a trend reversion which may see another peak due to ratoon crop, fertilizer subsidy, and improved support price levels for growers.

About how low the prices may go, consider that mills can delay crushing to score raw material at best prices, but not refuse to crush cane altogether. And information asymmetry about production levels achieved during November and December can only be exploited for a limited time, as output data is periodically released through Large Scale Manufacturing index.

The only possibility then, is mills holding on to stocks to take advantage of prevalent low inventory carrying costs. But why should wholesaler/dealers give in to mills demand for higher ex-factory price, knowing that come March – marking the end of crushing – a commodity surplus is right around the corner.

For those in the government worried about recent price surge, dangling the stick of duty-free import quota – import volume has begun to wane since November 2020 – may just do the trick.

Stay short on sugar

Trade deficit widens by 32.04pc to $2.683bn in Dec

Supply of electricity, gas: Cell established to process requests for concessionary tariff

US businesses condemn Capitol ‘chaos’

US Congress certifies Biden win

Pakistan closely following developments: FO

French IT firm Atos makes $10bn DXC bid approach

FBR issues forfeiture of property rules

Incentives for construction sector: PM optimistic about provinces’ approach to extension

KE granted licence to build, operate RLNG pipeline

Smart metering system: CCOE seeks deliberations on proposed design

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters