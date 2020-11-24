Time to go short on sugar?

Monthly average retail price of sugar is yet to score a 100 in November-2020, but the federal government has already begun to congratulate itself on prices reversing trajectory, based on a 3 percent decline in national average as per latest weekly SPI. Is the jubilation premature?

Not according to historic trends, which predicted peaking by September. Except this year, that inflection point seems to have been endlessly delayed as the marathon rise in retail prices refused to tap out. Inventory levels across the country touched a fresh low, led by lowest production level in almost a decade.

It was always within federal government’s power to stabilize sugar prices if it had made a timely decision to liberalize the commodity price regime. Instead, recommendations to import sugar which had first been made as early as February, finally received ECC’s assent at the end of July, with imports cargo finally reaching the country in October in earnest.

Instead, November 2020 has started with an estimated domestic stock availability for just six-weeks, including the imports of 0.25 million tons that docked at the ports during the previous month. If the quantum of imports were sufficient to meet the shortfall, logic demands that prices should have not continued to rise till mid-November. Yet they did.

Still others believe that the early notification of the crushing period has signalled the tipping point for 24-month long price spiral. But historically, sugar prices begin their seasonal drop long before crushing begins – nearly 60 to 75 days – as forecast of cane crop available for harvest reaches the market players. Instead, low levels of inventory available for the Oct-Dec quarter ensured that upbeat crop outlook could not make a dent in retail prices.

But what now? According to minutes of a recent meeting of Federal Committee on Agriculture, cane crop available for crushing has increased by 14 percent in the ongoing harvest season, led by a resurgence in acreage in Punjab by nearly 20 percent. Does it mean that the sugar millers’ bonhomie is over?

Some caution may be warranted. Last year, sugar prices had declined by 5 percent (from September peak) at the beginning of crushing season in December at the back of record monthly crushing. Then, a confluence of ill-fated price control actions, imposition of ban on export, premium demanded by growers over support price, undeclared strike by mills in Punjab, and early close of crushing due to Covid, led a shortfall in production, as cane crop utilization by mills came at just 75 percent – lowest in a decade.

That fear is not unwarranted. Mills will fight tooth and nail to keep the domestic commodity prices at current levels to continue enjoying attractive returns. With raw material available in abundance, an increase in base price (MSP), and growers’ demanding a premium amidst uncertain demand outlook due to looming fears of second Covid wave, industry’s only shot at maintaining current high prices is to keep the utilization level low. And with cheaper imports now flowing in freely, the industry has a perfect excuse to do so.

The government has a short window of opportunity to pre-empt this – right before crushing reaches peak levels in February. With international sugar prices trending upwards, it can take the bold step to lift the ban on export of sugar (without any freight support, obviously!). If the 2018-19 cycle is any guide, the industry will jump to capitalize on opportunistic export, especially given the surplus availability of raw material. Moreover, if the industry chooses to export at prices under $450 per ton, it will also offer an insight into ex-factory price levels at which mills do not incur losses.

Public policy rarely offers second chances. By delaying the decision to import wheat and sugar, PTI government missed its first. Now, it has another. If it misses the opportunity to remove the controls on commodity trade, it will once again be leaving the field open for the industry to take undue advantage.

In which case, this movie will only play out in two possible ways: a shortfall of sugar leading to more imports as industry refuses to procure cane at high prices; or, ramping up of crushing under administrative pressure, leading to high inventory levels, and demands for subsidy to export surplus before next season. Either way, it never ends well for the government in power, or the consumers.