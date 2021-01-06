0.5 million children to be vaccinated during upcoming anti-polio drive

KHANEWAL: As many as 552,000 children will be vaccinated with the lifesaving polio vaccine in a special campaign to commence from January 11.

Chairing a meeting to review arrangements for anti-polio campaign, here on Wednesday, Deputy Commissioner Zaheer Abbas Sherazi stressed upon the participants to educate people about administering anti-polio drops to their children upto five-year-old.

He directed officials to seek cooperation of ulema, civil society, teachers and other influential segments of society for awareness of the public.

Similarly, all the polio teams should be given proper training in order to make the campaign successful. The DC also instructed Assistant Commissioners (ACs) concerned to keep inspecting the working of the teams in field.