Business & Finance
Egypt's net foreign reserves rise to $40.063bn in December
- Foreign reserves had dropped since March from a high of more than $45 billion.
Updated 05 Jan 2021
CAIRO: Egypt's net foreign reserves rose to $40.063 billion in December from $39.222 billion in November, the central bank said on Tuesday.
Foreign reserves had dropped since March from a high of more than $45 billion, hit by the economic fallout from the coronavirus outbreak.
Corps Commanders Conference: Army huddle discuss Afghan peace process, regional security
Egypt's net foreign reserves rise to $40.063bn in December
COVID-19 pandemic: Russia again offers supply of Sputnik-V vaccine to Pakistan
Important step: Pakistan welcomes Saudi Arabia, Qatar's decision to open borders
South Korea sends forces in Persian Gulf after Iran seizes tanker
Clearing backlog of cases: SC directs govt to make 30 accountability courts functional in a month
Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism
SC orders K-P govt to restore Karak temple in two weeks
FO condemns extra-judicial killings of three more Kashmiris by Indian forces
British PM Boris Johnson orders a national lockdown as COVID-19 variant spreads
Iran confirms now producing 20% enriched uranium
Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery
Read more stories
Comments