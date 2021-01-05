ANL 30.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.45 (-1.46%)
ASC 16.06 Increased By ▲ 0.76 (4.97%)
ASL 22.29 Decreased By ▼ -0.51 (-2.24%)
AVN 89.00 Increased By ▲ 1.06 (1.21%)
BOP 9.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.11 (-1.16%)
BYCO 8.80 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.79%)
DGKC 111.73 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.22%)
EPCL 46.65 Decreased By ▼ -1.10 (-2.3%)
FCCL 21.26 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.05%)
FFBL 25.70 Decreased By ▼ -0.54 (-2.06%)
FFL 17.20 Increased By ▲ 0.21 (1.24%)
HASCOL 14.96 Decreased By ▼ -0.27 (-1.77%)
HUBC 86.75 Decreased By ▼ -2.65 (-2.96%)
HUMNL 6.25 Increased By ▲ 0.40 (6.84%)
JSCL 29.90 Decreased By ▼ -0.36 (-1.19%)
KAPCO 33.78 Increased By ▲ 2.35 (7.48%)
KEL 3.89 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-1.52%)
LOTCHEM 15.20 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (1.33%)
MLCF 43.60 Decreased By ▼ -0.04 (-0.09%)
PAEL 41.90 Increased By ▲ 2.75 (7.02%)
PIBTL 12.75 Decreased By ▼ -0.06 (-0.47%)
POWER 10.12 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.2%)
PPL 98.45 Decreased By ▼ -4.15 (-4.04%)
PRL 24.24 Increased By ▲ 1.24 (5.39%)
PTC 9.43 Increased By ▲ 0.17 (1.84%)
SILK 1.08 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 47.45 Decreased By ▼ -2.25 (-4.53%)
TRG 88.43 Increased By ▲ 2.72 (3.17%)
UNITY 30.50 Decreased By ▼ -0.10 (-0.33%)
WTL 1.31 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (1.55%)
BR100 4,736 Increased By ▲ 1.22 (0.03%)
BR30 24,135 Decreased By ▼ -90.52 (-0.37%)
KSE100 44,696 Increased By ▲ 9.88 (0.02%)
KSE30 18,734 Decreased By ▼ -35.91 (-0.19%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 05, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Business & Finance CPPL (Cherat Packaging Limited) 235.00 Decreased By ▼ -0.84%

Pakistan’s leading packaging producer to add another polypropylene line

  • The company informed that it has once again decided to acquire the plant from Ms Windmoller & Holscher, “which is the leading supplier of such equipment.
Ali Ahmed 05 Jan 2021
Courtesy: gfg.com.pk
Courtesy: gfg.com.pk

In order to meet the increasing demand for polypropylene bags, Cherat Packaging Limited, one of the largest producers and suppliers of packaging material to the cement industry in Pakistan has decided to install another polypropylene line.

“In view of rising demand for polypropylene bags produced by the company, the Board of Directors of Cherat Packaging Limited in its meeting held on January 5 2021, has decided to enhance its production capacity by installing its fourth polypropylene line for woven bags,” informed the company in its filing to the bourse on Tuesday.

The company informed that it has once again decided to acquire the plant from Ms Windmoller & Holscher, “which is the leading supplier of such equipment.

“The plant which is the fastest and the most efficient equipment of its kind will have a production capacity of approximately 65 million bags per annum,” it added.

The company informed that the line will be installed at the existing site in Gadoon Amazai, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

“Addition of this plant will take the total production capacity of probe polypropylene division to 260 million bags per annum,” revealed the company. The total cost of the project is approximately Rs1.10 billion and it is expected to be commissioned by December 31st 2021.

“The project will principally be financed through a long-term loan,” it added.

Pakistan cherat packaging polypropylene line bags

Pakistan’s leading packaging producer to add another polypropylene line

Indian state bans Islamic schools, drawing criticism

SC orders K-P govt to restore Karak temple in two weeks

FO condemns extra-judicial killings of three more Kashmiris by Indian forces

British PM Boris Johnson orders a national lockdown as COVID-19 variant spreads

Iran confirms now producing 20% enriched uranium

Strait of Hormuz: the world's most important oil artery

Focus on price stability sharpened

In Georgia, Trump pressures Pence, Biden promises 'new day' with Senate runoffs

Japan concerned by Iran's moves on uranium enrichment

Assange case remains threat to investigative journalism: analysts

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters