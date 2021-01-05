Pakistan’s leading packaging producer to add another polypropylene line

In order to meet the increasing demand for polypropylene bags, Cherat Packaging Limited, one of the largest producers and suppliers of packaging material to the cement industry in Pakistan has decided to install another polypropylene line.

“In view of rising demand for polypropylene bags produced by the company, the Board of Directors of Cherat Packaging Limited in its meeting held on January 5 2021, has decided to enhance its production capacity by installing its fourth polypropylene line for woven bags,” informed the company in its filing to the bourse on Tuesday.

The company informed that it has once again decided to acquire the plant from Ms Windmoller & Holscher, “which is the leading supplier of such equipment.

“The plant which is the fastest and the most efficient equipment of its kind will have a production capacity of approximately 65 million bags per annum,” it added.

The company informed that the line will be installed at the existing site in Gadoon Amazai, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

“Addition of this plant will take the total production capacity of probe polypropylene division to 260 million bags per annum,” revealed the company. The total cost of the project is approximately Rs1.10 billion and it is expected to be commissioned by December 31st 2021.

“The project will principally be financed through a long-term loan,” it added.