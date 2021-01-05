Markets
New York cotton
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:...
Updated 05 Jan 2021
NEW YORK: The following were the fluctuations observed during the day:
=================================================================================
Current Session Prior Day
Open High Low Last Time Set Chg Vol Set
=================================================================================
Mar'21 78.25 79.90 78.25 78.88 12:17 - 0.76 18037 78.12
Jan 04
May'21 78.78 80.51 78.78 79.59 12:17 - 0.89 7890 78.70
Jan 04
Jul'21 79.44 80.89 79.44 80.08 12:17 - 0.91 2412 79.17
Jan 04
=================================================================================
