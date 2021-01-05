KARACHI: The Karachi Port handled 348,118 tonnes of cargo comprising 198,900 tonnes of import cargo and 149,218 tonnes of export cargo including 11,385 loaded and empty containers during the last 48 hours ending at 0700 hours on Monday.

The total import cargos of 198,900 tonnes comprised of 107,893 tonnes of containerised cargo; 17,847 tonnes of bulk cargo; 35,348 tonnes of wheat; 5,431 tonnes of soyabean and 32,491 tonnes of oil/liquid cargo.

The total export cargos of 149,218 tonnes comprised of 94,644 tonnes of containerised cargo; 42,860 tonnes of clinker and 11,714 tonnes of cement.

As many as 11,385 containers comprising of 4,858 containers import and 6,527 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday. The breakup of imported containers shows 1,152 of 20's and 1,585 of 40's loaded while 02 of 20's and 267 of 40's empty containers, whereas that of exported containers shows 1,420 of 20's and 726 of 40's loaded containers while 575 of 20's and 1,540 of 40's empty containers were handled during the business hours.

There were fifteen ships namely Actuaria, Southampton Express, Botany Bay, Nordspring, Barbara, MT Quetta, Scirocco, Oriental Cosmos, Chem Barcelona, Gion Trader, Flagship-IVY, Panagia Korona and Jin Tao carrying containers, tanker, wheat and clinkers respectively sailed out to sea during the reported period.

There were thirteen vessels viz. X-Press Guernsey, CSCL Bohai Sea, Esperanza-N, CMA CGM Fidelio, Oriental Cosmos, Gion Trader, Mid Osprey, AMI, Asavari, Parta, Aeolia, Spinel and Panagia Korona carrying containers, tankers, wheat, chemical and clinkers respectively currently at the berths.

There are three ships namely Shiling, CMA CGM Fidlioe and AMI carrying containers and oil tanker respectively expected to sail on Monday.

There are four vessels viz. Mayssan, Liberty, Velos Sapphire and YU Chang carrying containers, tanker, mogas and mill scale respectively due to arrive on Monday while four vessels viz. Cosco Belgium, Kota Nilam, Kanazawa and Da Xin carrying containers, tanker and general cargo respectively are expected to arrive on Tuesday.

PORT QASIM

A cargo volume of 262,699 tonnes comprising 221,206 tonnes of import cargo and 41,493 tonnes of export cargo including 3,932 loaded and empty containers (TEUs) was handled at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours on Monday.

The total import cargo of 221,206 tonnes includes 53,162 tonnes of coal; 94,048 tonnes of LNG; 520 tonnes of LPG; 6,525 tonnes of palm oil; 3,490 tonnes of chemical; 9,657 tonnes of canola and 39,406 tonnes of containerised cargo.

The total export cargo of 41,493 tonnes includes 6,191 tonnes of cement and 35,302 tonnes of containerised cargo.

As many as 3,932 containers comprising of 2,074 containers import and 1,858 containers export were handled during the last 24 hours on Monday.

There were five ships namely MSC Nicole, MP The Beli Chick, Epic Stream, Al Aamriya and Songa Challenge carrying containers, chemical, LNG and palm oil respectively expected to sail on Monday afternoon.

A total number of twelve ships were occupied berths to load/offload containers, cement, coal, canola, chemical, LPG, LNG, mogas and palm kernel respectively at Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

As many as twenty two vessels viz. Navarina, Fair Partner, SN Harmony, Gin Tao, Inca Queen, Bunun Noble, Valvarine, Honey Badger, Aries Sumire, Wolverine, Happy Kestrel, Emmaris-2, VSC Posidon, Chipolbrok Sun, Blue Cat, Epic Bermuda, Gas Athena, White Purl, Damos, Wava San Topaz, Corona and Stena Impeceable carrying containers, project cargo, steel coil, talcum powder, coal, wheat, rice, LPG, mogas and palm oil respectively were at the outer anchorage of Port Qasim during the last 24 hours.

There were five ships viz. Maersk Brooklyn, Navarina, Walvarine, SN Harmony and Stena Impecable carrying containers, steel coil, coal and palm oil respectively expected to take berths at Qasim International Containers Terminal, Multi Purpose Terminal, Pakistan International Bulk Terminal and Liquid Cargo Terminal respectively on Monday.

There was one ship namely Maersk Brooklyn carrying containers due to arrive on Monday while two ships namely Le Havre and Maersk Kensington carrying containers are due to arrive on Tuesday.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021