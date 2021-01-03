AVN 93.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BOP 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 147.70 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
DCL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 117.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EFERT 64.10 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
EPCL 48.06 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FCCL 22.05 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
FFL 17.64 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HASCOL 15.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HBL 134.35 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUBC 85.27 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
HUMNL 5.57 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 33.26 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KAPCO 29.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.98 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.25%)
LOTCHEM 15.46 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
MLCF 46.19 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
OGDC 108.97 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PAEL 40.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIBTL 13.15 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PIOC 105.33 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PPL 96.54 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
PSO 231.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.30 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
STPL 20.50 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
TRG 92.49 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
UNITY 31.94 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 85.34 (1.85%)
BR30 23,924 Increased By ▲ 696.76 (3%)
KSE100 44,435 Increased By ▲ 679.42 (1.55%)
KSE30 18,584 Increased By ▲ 404.01 (2.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Armed groups attack C.African city Bangassou

  • The landlocked country is one of the poorest in the world and among the most volatile, suffering coups and wars since independence from France in 1960.
AFP 03 Jan 2021

BANGUI: Armed groups attacked the Central African Republic's southeastern city of Bangassou on Sunday, weeks after rebels were accused of an attempted coup and days before expected results from a tense presidential election.

A coalition of rebel groups, which control two thirds of the coup-prone country, has been waging an offensive since last month initially aimed at disrupting elections that were nonetheless held on December 27.

"The city has been under attack since 5.25 am (0425 GMT), and there are clashes everywhere," Rosevel Pierre Louis, head of the UN peacekeeping force MINUSCA's regional office in Bangassou, told AFP.

Bangassou's Bishop Aguirre confirmed that the clashes had started from 5:00 am, saying "there are gunshots and detonations around the city centre".

The landlocked country is one of the poorest in the world and among the most volatile, suffering coups and wars since independence from France in 1960.

In 2013, it spiralled once more into bloodshed when then-president Francois Bozize, who had seized power in a coup a decade earlier, was ousted by a mostly Muslim coalition called the Seleka.

On December 19 last year, President Faustin Archange Touadera's government accused Bozize of fomenting an attempted coup with several armed groups -- a charge he denied.

Bangassou, which is on the border with the Democratic Republic of Congo, has previously been the target of brutal assaults.

In 2017, "anti-balaka" militiamen, drawn mainly from Christian communities, attacked the city, slaughtering dozens of Muslim civilians as well as 12 UN peacekeepers.

Bangassou resident Ismail said Sunday's attack had been expected locally for around two weeks, and many had fled over the border to DR Congo.

"My children left, I stayed with my wife," Ismail told AFP as gunshots could be heard over the phone.

The attack came a day after armed groups waged a dawn assault on the town of Damara, around 70 kilometres (45 miles) north of the capital Bangui.

MINUSCA spokesman Vladimir Monteiro told AFP there had been an "incursion" in Damara on Saturday, but Central African soldiers had "intervened and the armed groups fled".

He added that MINUSCA, which has 11,500 peacekeeping troops in the country, had sent patrols to the town.

The UN force was not yet able to provide details on the number of dead and wounded in either the Bangassou or Damara attacks.

Touadera is the favourite to win last weekend's election, which opposition groups have called to be annulled because -- among other reasons -- voting only took place in a fraction of the country.

The definitive results from the first round are not expected before January 18, and if there is no outright winner a runoff will be held on February 14.

C.African

Armed groups attack C.African city Bangassou

PIA resumes flight service to Saudi Arabia as Kingdom lifts COVID ban

PM condemns killing of coal mine workers, directs FC to nab terrorists

Afghan peace talks resume as bloodshed continues

11 miners shot dead in armed attack at Machh coal field

Campaign against govt: PDM to hold power show in Bahawalpur today

The Gulf Cooperation Council: a bloc in crisis

COVID-19: Saudi Arabia lifts ban, resumes flight operation

US marks 277,000 Covid cases in 24 hours, a new record

Lockdowns, curfews, alcohol bans as nations fight resurgent virus

Deadly COVID: Pakistan reports 53 deaths, 2,272 infections in 24 hours

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters