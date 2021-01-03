AVN 93.79 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
Spices export dip 1.62pc during July-November 2020-21

  • In terms of quantity, the export of spices also declined by 2.62 percent by going down from 8,202 metric tons to 7,987 metric tons.
APP 03 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: The export of spices from the country witnessed a decrease of 1.62 percent during the first five months of financial year 2020-21, against the export of the corresponding period of last year.

The spices export from the country were recorded at $31.159 million during July-November (2020-21) against the exports of $31.672 million during July-November (2019-20), according to the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS).

In terms of quantity, the export of spices also declined by 2.62 percent by going down from 8,202 metric tons to 7,987 metric tons, according to the data.

Meanwhile, on year-to-year basis, the export of spices dipped by 27.96 percent during the month of November 2020 when compared to the same month of last year.

The export of spices from the country during November 2020 were recorded at $4.742 million against the export of $6.582 million in November 2019.

On month-on-month basis, the export of tobacco decreased by 27.21 percent during November 2020 when compared to the export of $6.515 million in October 2020, the PBS data revealed.

