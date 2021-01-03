Shehryar Afridi condemns Mach massacre

ISLAMABAD: Chairman Kashmir Committee Shehryar Khan Afridi on Sunday condemned the massacre of eleven coal-miners in Mach Balochistan.

"I am deeply saddened over the illegal killing of innocent workers, " Afridi said in a statement issued here.

He expressed his sympathies with the family members of the victims and prayed for the departed souls.

This country (Pakistan) has made immense sacrifices in the war on terror that would not go in vain, he said.

Such coward acts of terrorism could not dampen our spirits, but embellished our sentiments with more patriotism, Afridi observed.