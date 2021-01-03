India tries to turn situation to its own advantage: IIOJ&K plans to attract $4bn in investments

NEW DELHI: Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJ&K) plans to attract investments worth up to $4 billion in the next two to three years and would provide security to businesses setting up shop in the insurgency-hit region, its chief said on Saturday.

Tens of thousands of security forces guard the IIOJ&K where India has been fighting a freedom struggle for decades.

IIOJ&K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha said his administration was identifying 6,000 acres (2,400 hectares) of land for businesses and that they would make companies feel secure.

“We have an annual budget of 1 trillion rupees ($13.68 billion) for the region and a good amount of that is being used for providing security for businesses,” Sinha told a group of journalists in New Delhi.

The government was also working on organising an investment summit there after a delay due to the coronavirus pandemic, he said.

“We are in touch with all big business houses,” he said.