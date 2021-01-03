JUI-F says it will participate in PDM rallies in KP

PESHAWAR: While fully endorsing the party’s central Majlis e Shura (council) decisions and reposing a complete confidence over the central leadership, Jamiat e Ulema Islam Fazl (JUI-F) Khyber Pakhtunkhwa on Saturday announced it will fully participate in the opposition’s Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) public rallies in Bannu and Malakand districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, which is being scheduled to be held on January 6 and 11 respectively.

A meeting of JUI-F provincial Majlis e Shura (Council) was held under chairmanship of provincial ameer, Maulana Attaur Rehman here the party’s provincial headquarter on Saturday, which attended by the party leaders Akram Khan Durrani, Senator Maulana Faiz Muhammad, Maulana Fazal Ali, Mufti Fazal Ghafoor, Abdul Jalil Jan, Maulana Amanullah Haqqani, Haji Danishmand, Noorul Islam, Maulana Ahmad Ali Darwish, the party’s MPA Maulana Lutuf ur Rehman, Mahmood Khan Battani, Muhammad Shoaib Khan, Mian Muhammad Nisar, Hidayatur Rehman, Ranjeet Singh and others.

According to the party’s provincial spokesman, Abdul Jalil Jan, the meeting thoroughly discussed the cases lodged against the party workers by government ahead of PDM public rallies in Bannu and Malakand, decisions of the party’s central Majlis e Shura, recent Karak incident, PDM anti-government movement and future course of action and strategy.

The spokesman said the house has unanimously endorsed the removal of four members from the party and reposed full confidence over the party’s central leadership. He added that it was highly condemned the arrest of JUI-F workers, raids of their houses and lodging case against Mufti Kifayatullah, asking the government to abstain from taking weak tactics. It had decided to fully participate in upcoming PDM public rallies in Bannu and Malakand.

Abdul Jalil Jan said it was instructed to the party organizations at southern districts and Malakand division to take all necessary measures and arrangements for making PDM rallies successful. He said the house strongly denounced the Karak incident and expressed serious concern over the alleged attaching of JUI-F and its leader into the incident, arrest of Rahmat Salam Khattak and others by the district administration, demanding for their immediate release.

The JUI-F provincial spokesman said that the party has always raised voice for protection of minorities rights, adding that the former MMA led provincial government had allocated sufficient funds for religious places of minorities and allocation equal funds for minorities MPAs.

Earlier, the participants of the meeting severely criticized the incumbent government ill-conceived and anti-masses policies, alleging that it has brought the country’s economy on brink of collapse, adding that the price-hike, unemployment are at peak, while instead of giving jobs to people, the established businesses were closed down to anti-business policies of the incumbent government.

The participants also criticized the government for its flop foreign policy, what they said was that Pakistan had been isolated internationally, as the brotherly Islamic country, Saudi Arabia and People’s Republic of China were unhappy with the present government of Pakistan.

They said the rulers have indulged in character assassination of the JUI-F, saying that dozens of government spokesmen are targeting opposition in their press conferences instead of highlighting public issues and the country's prevailing situations.

In the light of PDM decision, the meeting decided the JUI-F Khyber Pakhtunkhwa will hold protest demonstrations outside NAB and ECP offices as well as fully taking part in the long march.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021