AVN 93.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.31%)
BOP 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 147.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.34%)
DCL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 117.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
EFERT 64.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.39%)
EPCL 48.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
HASCOL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 134.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 85.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
JSCL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
KAPCO 29.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
LOTCHEM 15.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
MLCF 46.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
OGDC 108.97 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.06%)
PAEL 40.58 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
PIBTL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
PIOC 105.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.31%)
POWER 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
PPL 96.54 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (3.09%)
PSO 231.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.72%)
STPL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
TRG 92.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.26%)
UNITY 31.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 85.34 (1.85%)
BR30 23,924 Increased By ▲ 696.76 (3%)
KSE100 44,435 Increased By ▲ 679.42 (1.55%)
KSE30 18,584 Increased By ▲ 404.01 (2.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 03, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Print

Lakhvi arrested on terrorism financing charge

Reuters Updated 03 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Pakistan on Saturday arrested a man accused of being a leader of a militant group blamed by the United States and India for the 2008 Mumbai attacks, a counter-terrorism official said.

The arrest is in relation to terrorism financing, the official said, and not a specific militant attack.

"Proscribed organisation LeT (Lashkar-e-Taiba) leader Zaki ur Rehman Lakhvi (has been) arrested on charges of terrorism financing," a spokesman for the Counter Terrorism Department (CTD) of Punjab government said.

The suspect is said to have been running a medical dispensary to collect and disburse funds for militant activities, the spokesman said.

A UN Security Council sanctions committee says Lakhvi is LeT's chief of operations and accuses him of being involved in militant activity in a number of other regions and countries, including Chechnya, Bosnia, Iraq and Afghanistan.

Indian authorities said the lone surviving gunman in the 2008 Mumbai siege, in which 166 people were killed, had alleged told interrogators before his execution that the assailants were in touch with Lakhvi.

India has long called on Pakistan to bring Lakhvi to trial, but Islamabad points out Delhi has not provided concrete evidence to try the LeT leader. He was first arrested in 2008 but was later released on bail.

Imran Gill, Lakhvi's lawyer, confirmed the arrest and told Reuters his case would be heard next week. He did not respond to further questions.

Lakhvi arrested on terrorism financing charge

Govt to start dealing with ‘long march’ challenge from tomorrow: Rashid

New manufacturing units facilitated: Duty-free import of cryogenic oxygen tanks allowed

US Congress slaps Trump by overriding veto of defence bill

Bitcoin passes $30,000 for the first time

Drosh, Ayun and Chitral Town: SNGPL asked to abandon LPG air mix plants

India tries to turn situation to its own advantage: IIOJ&K plans to attract $4bn in investments

Hindu shrine incident: Pakistan rejects India’s allegations

PSO ‘only’ OMC that upgrades diesel standard to Euro 5

Ravi River Front Urban Development Project: LHC stays construction works

PM orders strict action against people involved in smuggling

Read more stories

Comments are closed on this story.