Vandalizing of a Hindu shrine

EDITORIAL: In a highly reprehensible incident that took place on Wednesday in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s Karak district a mob vandalized and set on fire the Samadhi (shrine) of a Hindu saint. According to media reports, it all started with local clerics who are opposed to the ongoing expansion of the shrine. They held a meeting before leading a charged mob to forcibly stop the construction work. The crowd remained peaceful, say reports, until provoked by some clerics. On their urging many people attacked the building causing substantial damage to it. Like in so many other instances it seems a case of exploitation of religious sentiments for material gains. In fact, if the Pakistan Hindu Council President, Dr Ramesh Kumar Vankwami, is right the Samadhi had been occupied by an influential cleric of the area. This suggests the issue is more about claims over land than religious sensitivities.

The shrine of Shri Paramhans Ji Maharaj, revered by the Hindu community in KP and Sindh, has been standing in the Teri area of Karak for nearly a century. His followers used to visit the place to pay their respects, a practice that continued until 1997 when some locals dismantled a section of the structure. That prompted Dr Ramesh Kumar, a Nawaz League MNA at the time, approach the Supreme Court, which in its 2015 verdict ordered the KP government to restore and reconstruct the shrine. But a fresh controversy erupted when the Hindu community sought more space for the shrine. That shouldn’t have been a problem as long as the land for the purpose was acquired legally. Even a private citizen can do that for residential or other purposes. As regards religious minorities, the Constitution clearly states that every religious denomination and every sect shall have the right to establish, maintain and manage its religious institutions. Under no circumstances should anyone be allowed to feel free to violate that right or take the law into their own hands in the fair name of the religion that lays a lot of emphasis on justice and tolerance.

It is good to note that the provincial as well as federal authorities have condemned the demolition of the shrine. KP Chief Minister Mehmood Khan took immediate notice directing the police to take action against those involved, saying his government would ensure protection for the lives and properties of minorities at any cost. 14 people, including two clerics, have been arrested. Meanwhile, Prime Minister’s Special Representative on Religious Harmony Hafiz Mohammad Tahir and Chairman of the National Commission on Minorities Chela Ram Kewlani condemned the incident in strongest terms. Not the one to be found wanting on such occasions, Minister for Human Rights Shireen Mazari took to Twitter calling on the provincial government to ensure culprits are brought o justice, adding “MOHR also moving on this. We as a govt have a responsibility to ensure safety & security of all our citizens & their places of worship.” It is hoped all these fervent vows to hold the culprits to account would be backed by firm action so any potential perpetrators do not think they can resort to similar outrageous acts and get away too.

