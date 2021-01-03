AVN 93.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.31%)
Pakistan

PPP condemns murder of young student

Naveed Butt Updated 03 Jan 2021

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) Secretary General Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari has strongly condemned the brutal and painful murder of a young student by the Islamabad police, and blamed the federal interior minister responsible for the incident.

“Sheikh Rashid cannot save the puppet government by creating an atmosphere of fear and terror,” he said. The PPP leader and former Senate chairman Bukhari said in a statement on Saturday that the shameful aspect is that the interior minister gives statements on media at small matters but he is silent on the brutal murder of a young student. He said that silence of the minister is raising many questions.

He claimed that the government wants to create an atmosphere of fear and terror before the start of the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) movement by the opposition.

The PPP leader said that Sheikh Rashid himself is childless, so he does not even realise how painful it is for the parents, the death of their young sons.

Expressing sympathy and grief with the parents of the student, Syed Nayyar Hussain Bukhari said that the PPP shares their grief and is present at every level to provide moral and legal assistance to the bereaved family.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

