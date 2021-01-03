Island Authority Ordinance expired on Dec 31, claims Wahab

KARACHI: Barrister Murtaza Wahab, Spokesperson for Sindh government and Advisor to CM Sindh on Law, Environment, Climate Change and Coastal Development, has said that the Island Authority Ordinance has expired on December 31, 2020.

“PTI is aware that they don’t have required count to table its bill for approval from National Assembly. Their allies will also not support them on this controversial ordinance. Now the Island Ordinance should be abolished. Unconstitutional ordinance on the islands was issued in September 2020 but the federal government couldn’t have courage to present it as a bill in the National Assembly,” he informed the media while addressing a news conference in the Sindh Assembly Committee Room on Saturday.

He said that Sindh government is introducing reforms in the dispensation of criminal justice. He termed the federal government as anti-democracy, inefficient, loser, and lawbreaker and expressed the hope that now it will focus on improving its performance. He said that the Jail Act of 1853 had been enforced in the whole country.

“A new progressive law has been enacted in Sindh regarding prisons and inmates.” The Sindh government has also started the implementation of the new law on prisons. We have decided to release the eight sick convicted prisoners for four months and have started its implementation by enacting the prison law.

He told the media that the Sindh Assembly session had been convened on January 6. “A law on the use of synthetic drugs has also been promulgated under which cases can be registered against users of new types of drugs like ice and will be prosecuted effectively.”

Wahab said that we are reforming the criminal justice system to inculcate the people that FIR Courts have laid down rules for registering cases and making arrests. Police should make arrests only when there is solid evidence. No arrests should be made based on FIRs. Amendments regarding the criminal justice system are being brought to the Cabinet and then to the Assembly. He said that Mian Nawaz Sharif has left Pakistan for medical treatment with the permission of the court. When will he come back? He can tell himself better. PTI has made promises to the workers of Steel Mill to curry their favor.

Now they are making laborers jobless. “We will not allow the anti-labor policy to continue. We will not allow PTI ATMs to do china cutting on Steel Mill land”. he added. Barrister Murtaza Wahab said that the Chief Minister has formed a committee to defend the rights of Steel Mill workers. We will write a letter to the Federal Government next week. We will not allow any ATM to encroach the Steel Mills land.

He further said that PDM has proved that we are committed to the agenda of democracy. We will not leave an open field for political opponents. He said that the people of Pakistan would take all possible steps to get rid of them.