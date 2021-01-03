First rain-snowfall of 2021 next week

KARACHI: The Met Office on Saturday forecast the first rain-snowfall of 2021 for the country from Sunday evening until Tuesday.

A strong westerly wave is likely to enter in Pakistan on Sunday and likely to grip upper parts of the country on Monday.

Under the influence of this weather system:

Rain-thunderstorm with isolated heavy falls and snowfall over the hills is expected in Kashmir, Islamabad, Potohar region, Gujrat, Sialkot, Narowal Gujranwala, Hafizabad, Lahore, Sheikhupura and Kasur during Sunday evening to Tuesday.

Rain with snowfall over the hills is expected in Gilgit-Baltistan, Dir, Swat, Shangla, Buner, Kohistan, Mansehra, Abbottabad, Haripur, Kohat, Peshawar, Kurum, during Monday and Tuesday.

Rain is also expected in Mianwali, Khushab, Jhang, Sahiwal, Okara, T T Singh, Faisalabad and Sargodha during the period.

The Met has also alerted the public and authorities to landslides, which the heavy rainfall may trigger in vulnerable areas of Kashmir during Monday and Tuesday.

