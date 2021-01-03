FPCCI executive committee holds meeting

KARACHI: The first meeting of Federation of Pakistan Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FPCCI) executive committee (EC) was held on Jan 2, simultaneously at FPCCI head office presided by its president Mian Nasser Hyatt Magoo.

The meeting was also attended by members from Capital House Islamabad, and regional office Lahore, Quetta, and Peshawar through video link.

FPCCI president Mian Nasser Hyatt Magoo said “we are committed to the business community and our institution; we will do our best to protect and promote the interests of the business community without any discrimination and image building of the institution.”

He congratulated newly elected SVP Khawaja Shazaib Akram and vice presidents Athar Sultan Chawla, Muhammad Hanif Lakhany, Chuhdary Muhammad Saleem, Muhammad Arif Yousaf Jeewa, Adeel Siddiqui, Muhammad Zahid Shah, Raja Muhammad Anwer, Nasir Khan, Farzana Ali Ahmed, and Muhammad Nawaz on their success.

Khalid Tawab along with three opposition EC members walked out of the meeting on the announcement of the victory of Mian Naseer Magoo by the FPCCI election commission while newly elected vice presidents Muhammad Arif Yousaf Jeewa, Muhammad Nawaz, and Adeel Siddiqui attended the meeting and assured of possible cooperation.

