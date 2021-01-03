Governor inaugurates rescue station in Peer Mahal

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhary Muhammad Sarwar on Saturday inaugurated a rescue station for the provision of timely emergency services to the residents of Peer Mahal.

The new rescue station was constructed at a cost of Rs18 million by the C&W Department to provide emergency care. Initially, two refurbished ambulances have been provided to this station to start the service. Later, two new fully-equipped emergency ambulances and fire vehicles with additional staff would also be provided within this year.

Speaking on the occasion, the Governor said the government wants to strengthen the institutions without any political interference.

