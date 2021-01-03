AVN 93.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.31%)
Pakistan

JI will continue struggle against status quo: Siraj

Recorder Report Updated 03 Jan 2021

LAHORE: Jamaat-e-Islmi chief Senator Sirajul Haq has made it clear that the JI will continue its struggle against the prevailing system of status quo by staying away from the politics of self-serving interests of the ruling and opposition alliances.

He was addressing the inauguration session of the Jamaat-e-Islami Central Shoora started at Mansoora on Saturday.The Central Shoora session will continue for three days. Current political situation, JI annual performance and the future strategy are at the agenda items.

JI Chief said the feudal lords, agents of the imperialistic forces were in-charge of the affairs of the country for decades and they did nothing for the masses. He said the country could default if the policies continued in economy, health, education and other sectors. He said the true democratic system based on the principles of Islam was the only way forward to put the country on track.

He said masses were no more ready to trust the tested parties and wanted to get rid of the ruling elite as soon as possible. He said the JI would fully participate in the local government polls. He said if voted to power the JI would bring the real change in the country.

In a statement issued from Mansoora, the JI chief called for depositing the fine of Rs4.59 billion imposed on Pakistan by a UK court by selling the assets of those who hired the US firm Broadsheet LLC in 2003 for recovery of the assets of Pakistanis in US and UK. He regretted that the asset of single Pakistani could be disclosed but the country had to pay the fine from national exchequer.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

