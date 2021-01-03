AVN 93.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.31%)
LPC Remington Pharma clinches U-19 Polo Cup

LAHORE: LPC Remington Pharma clinched the Sarsabz Pakistan U-19 Polo Cup after outsmarting JP&CC Colts by 7-4 in...
Muhammad Saleem Updated 03 Jan 2021

LAHORE: LPC Remington Pharma clinched the Sarsabz Pakistan U-19 Polo Cup after outsmarting JP&CC Colts by 7-4 in the main final played here at the Jinnah Polo and Country Club (JP&CC) ground on Saturday.

The subsidiary final was won by LGPC Servis Tyres, who defeated LPC AOS by 6-5. Polo legend Irfan Ali Hyder graced the final as chief guest while other notables present on the occasion were GOC Maj Gen Muhammad Raza Aizad, JP&CC President Shoaib Aftab, General Secretary Major Babar Mahboob Awan (R), former Test cricketers Inzamam-ul-Haq, Kamran Akmal and Sohail Tanveer.

The final proved to be very exciting and action-packed which was witnessed and enjoyed by all the spectators. Both the sides started the final in a great style and matched fire-with-fire till the second chukker and after that LPC Remington Pharma prevailed over JP&CC Colts and won the final and title by 7-4. Raja Jalal Arslan displayed high-quality polo skills and mallet work and smashed in superb six goals out of seven from the winning side while the remaining one was converted by Basil Faisal Khokhar. From the losing side, Aminur Rehman banged in a brace while Mustafa Aziz and Syed Muhammad Turab Rizvi struck one goal each. Talking to media, Inzamam said that junior players played tremendous polo and won many hearts. Kamran Akmal also lauded the high-quality polo skills of the youngsters terming them the future stars of the country. Sohail Tanveer also lauded the outstanding polo prowess of young players and hoped that they will further excel in this game and win laurels for the country.

Winning team player Basil Faisal Khokhar said, “I really enjoyed while playing against the age fellows and it was hard work as well as team work which helped us win the final. Such tournaments should be conducted on regular basis in future.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

