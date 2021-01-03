Governor advises PDM to await elections instead march

LAHORE: Punjab Governor Chaudhry Mohammad Sarwar has advised the PDM to await the general elections instead of marching on the streets because the Long March will not end the government and Imran Khan will be the Prime Minister of Pakistan till 2023.

While addressing an event and talking to the media on the occasion of inauguration of Rescue 1122 Center at Pir Mahal, the Governor said the PDM is making a new decision in every meeting and is threatening the government which under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan is united and strong. “If the PDM wants to hold a Long March against the government, it is their democratic right but the government will not end due to any Long March,” he said.

Responding to another question, he said that due to Coronavirus in 2020, Pakistan has faced many challenges on all fronts including economy but I am sure that this year will be better in terms of employment and economic growth in Pakistan. Federal and Provincial Governments are utilising all resources to control Inflation and poverty from Pakistan, he added.

