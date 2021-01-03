Punjab reports 43 deaths, 733 new Covid-19 cases

LAHORE: There is no let up in the spread of coronaviurus, as Punjab has reported 733 fresh Covid-19 cases and 43 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the provincial tally of cases to 139,341 and death toll to 4085.

With recovery of 527 more patients, the number of recovered patients in the province has reached to 124,125.

Punjab Health Minister Dr Yasmin Rashid in a briefing said, “As per vision of Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief Minister Sardar Usman Buzdar, the people of South Punjab are being provided services on a priority basis.”

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021