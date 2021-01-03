Underground distribution system to cost Rs80bn: survey

LAHORE: The estimated cost of an underground distribution system is around Rs80 billion, said a survey of the Lahore Electric Supply Company (LESCO).

Chief Executive Officer LESCO Mujahid Pervaz Chattah said a survey has already been conducted and the yearly cost would not be more than Rs5 million in cases the company starts implementing the plan today. The whole distribution system could be put underground in 10 years, he added.

Chattah said the problem of extensive interruptions could only be overcome by laying the distribution system of the company underground. He said there are multi-circuit system on each transmission line and the field staff has no option but to interrupt power supply on the whole set of a line to eradicate even a minor fault, which results into power supply disruptions despite zero load shedding.

He apprehended that any further delay in putting the distribution system underground would make the maintenance difficult with every passing day. He said electrical circuits are generally placed underground world over to protect the lines from high winds, ice and other damaging elements. According to him, some low voltage underground circuits could be as shallow as 18 inches while the higher voltage circuits would be deeper than 24 inches.

While pointing out the benefits of the exercise, he said underground power lines would keep consumers safer from high winds and flying dangerous debris. However, he agreed that underground lines can still be damaged in floods and storms. But there is no need to worry being at risk of electrocution from a power line, he added.

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021