PM will announce mega uplift package for Multan: Qureshi

APP 03 Jan 2021

MULTAN: Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Hussain Qureshi said that Prime Minister Imran Khan would announce mega development package for Multan during his upcoming visit.

While chairing a meeting here on Saturday, Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi observed that Multan was a mega city. There was need to launch different uplift schemes in different sectors of the city. Multan would be the provincial capital in future, he stated. The government was focusing equally in both, urban and rural areas, said Qureshi.

Qureshi also hinted comprehensive strategy to resolve sewerage issues of city on permanent basis. Similarly, Education and Health were also included in priorities of the government.

Chief Whip National Assembly and Special Assistant to Prime Minister Malik Aamir Dogar also instructed district administration to shift Timber, Iron and Grain markets outside the city. He also stressed the need to widen road from Dera Adda to Northern Bypass via Lodhi colony.

Provincial Minister for Energy Dr Akhtar Malik also spoke and stated that 82 Basic Health Units would be energized through solar system. Multan is in urgent need of another Medical College and IT university.

Provincial parliamentary secretary for Information Nadeem Qureshi proposed to promote cultural and religious identity of city of saints. MPA Qasim Langah said that road should be widened between Shujabad to Jalalpur Pirwala. Earlier, Deputy Commissioner Aamir Khattak gave briefing to parliamentarians and informed them about different problems. He suggested recruitment to improve working of Water and Sanitation Authority (WASA). Similarly, machinery and human resources were also required for Waste Management Company.

Uplift schemes worth Rs 2280 millions were in progress across the district added Deputy Commissioner.

