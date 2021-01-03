Automart: car prices in Karachi

AVN 93.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.31%)
BOP 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 147.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.34%)
DCL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 117.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
EFERT 64.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.39%)
EPCL 48.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
HASCOL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 134.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 85.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
JSCL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
KAPCO 29.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
LOTCHEM 15.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
MLCF 46.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
OGDC 108.97 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.06%)
PAEL 40.58 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
PIBTL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
PIOC 105.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.31%)
POWER 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
PPL 96.54 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (3.09%)
PSO 231.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.72%)
STPL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
TRG 92.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.26%)
UNITY 31.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 85.34 (1.85%)
BR30 23,924 Increased By ▲ 696.76 (3%)
KSE100 44,435 Increased By ▲ 679.42 (1.55%)
KSE30 18,584 Increased By ▲ 404.01 (2.22%)
Recorder Report 03 Jan 2021

KARACHI: The prices of different makes and models of cars prevailing in Karachi in the week ended Saturday (January 02, 2021).

===========================================================================
                                            Prices                         
Product Description                                    Fully               
                                          Standard      A/C          Loaded
                                             Model     Model          Model
===========================================================================
                                      Non-Metallic   Metallic
===========================================================================
SUZUKI
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Alto 660cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Alto VX                                 1,198,000/-                       -
Alto VXR                                1,433,000/-                       -
Alto VXL                                1,633,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
WAGONR-1000cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
WagonR VXR                              1,640,000/-                       -
WagonR VXL                              1,730,000/-                       -
WagonR VXL AGS                          1,890,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
CULTUS-1000cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Cultus VXR                              1,780,000/-                       -
Cultus VXL                              1,970,000/-                       -
Cultus Auto Gear Shift                  2,130,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
SWIFT-1300cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Swift DLX 1.3 Navigation                2,030,000/-                       -
Swift DLX Automatic 1.3 Navigation      2,210,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
CIAZ-1400cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ciaz Manual                             2,300,000/-                       -
Ciaz Automatic                          2,500,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
JIMNY-1600cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Jimny GA MT                             4,490,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
VITARA-1600cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Vitara GLX 1.6                          6,500,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
BOLAN-800cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
VX Euro II                              1,134,000/-                       -
Cargo Van Euro II                       1,075,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
RAVI Pickup-800cc
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Ravi Euro II                            1,034,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
TOYOTA
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Corolla XLI VVTi                        2,519,000/-                       -
Corolla XLI Automatic                   2,619,000/-                       -
Corolla GLI 1.3 VVTi                    2,769,000/-                       -
Corolla GLI Automatic 1.3 VVTi          2,869,000/-                       -
Corolla Altis 1.8                       3,549,000/-                       -
Corolla Altis Manual 1.6                3,219,000/-                       -
Corolla Altis Automatic 1.6             3,369,000/-                       -
Corolla Altis CVT-i 1.8                 3,699,000/-                       -
Corolla Altis Grande 1.8                3,679,000/-                       -
Corolla Altis Grande CVT-i 1.8          3,999,000/-                       -
Hilux 4x2 S/C Deckless                  3,499,000/-                       -
Hilux 4x2 S/C Standard                  3,749,000/-                       -
Hilux 4x4 S/C Standard 2.8              5,099,000/-                       -
Hilux E 2.8                             5,912,000/-                       -
Hilux REVO G 2.8                        6,342,000/-                       -
Hilux REVO G Automatic 2.8              6,664,000/-                       -
Hilux REVO V Automatic 2.8              7,041,000/-                       -
Fortuner 2.7 G                          7,699,000/-                       -
Fortuner 2.7 VVTi                       8,399,000/-                       -
Fortuner 2.8 Sigma 4                    9,149,000/-                       -
Fortuner TRD Sportivo                   9,399,000/-                       -
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
HONDA
---------------------------------------------------------------------------
Civic 1.5 Rs Turbo                      4,699,000/-                       -
Civic 1.5 VTEC Turbo Oriel              4,449,000/-                       -
Civic 1.8 i-VTEC CVT                    3,729,000/-                       -
Civic Oriel 1.8 i-VTEC CVT              3,979,000/-                       -
City 1.3 i-VTEC                         2,449,000/-                       -
City 1.3 i-VTEC Prosmatec               2,639,000/-                       -
City 1.5 i-VTEC                         2,529,000/-                       -
City 1.5 i-VTEC Prosmatec               2,699,000/-                       -
City Aspire 1.5 i-VTEC                  2,699,000/-                       -
City Aspire Prosmatec 1.5 i-VTEC        2,859,000/-                       -
Accord 1.5L VTEC Turbo                 11,999,000/-                       -
BR-V i-VTEC                             3,319,000/-                       -
BR-V i-VTEC MT                          3,159,000/-                       -
BR-V i-VTEC S                           3,479,000/-                       -
CR-V 2.0 CVT                           10,700,000/-                       -
1.3L & 1.5L (City, Aspire, BR-V, Civic Filer 50,000 OR 1.8L (Civic) 75,000.
===========================================================================

Copyright Business Recorder, 2021

