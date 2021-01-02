FBR launches E-filing of Appeals from 1st Jan 2021

The Federal Board of Revenue has started electronic filing of appeals from the 1st of January, 2021.

According to the Inland Revenue laws, the Commissioner Inland Revenue (Appeals) is the first tier of appellate hierarchy. Taxpayers who are aggrieved with the orders of Inland Revenue tax authorities must file first appeal before the Commissioner (Appeals).

Introduction of electronic filing of appeals is another step towards the automation of FBR. The FBR hopes to increase convenience for the taxpayers by ensuring that all its systems move towards greater automation in the future.

Following Prime Minister Imran Khan's vision, FBR has collaborated with Pakistan Revenue Automation Limited for development of an e-filing software for appeals. Input from major stakeholders such as ICAP, ICAMP and PTBA was also taken into account.

The e-filing system for appeals will allow taxpayers, who are aggrieved by the orders of tax authorities, to e-file appeals on the Iris Web Portal. This new electronic filling system aims to increase revenues and streamline the appeal process for the taxpayers.