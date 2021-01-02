Suggested strict restrictions to contain COVID-19 spread in Pakistan: Dr Zafar Mirza

Former special assistant to the premier on health Dr. Zafar Mirza has said that he had suggested strict restrictions across the country when the coronavirus pandemic hit the country in March last year.

He was speaking at the Arts Council in Karachi, where Dr Mirza reflected on his time as defacto health minister under a pandemic.

"I had advised the premier to impose strict restrictions to contain the virus spread. I suggested we lockdown the country in March."

He took the charge as the SPAM on Health back in April 2019. Prior to that, he led the Public Health, Innovation and Intellectual Property team at the World Health Organization in Geneva, Switzerland for six years.

"I returned to Pakistan on a personal request made by PM Imran Khan," he told the participants.

In July 2019, the former special assistant resigned in the backdrop of public scrutiny over the matter of dual nationalities held by members of PM Imran Khan's cabinet.

Following his exit, there were speculations that the renowned healthcare professional would assume a role in the WHO.

Responding to those reports, Dr Mirza said that he decided to remain in the country after seeing all the problems Pakistan faces.