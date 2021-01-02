AVN 93.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.31%)
BOP 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 147.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.34%)
DCL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 117.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
EFERT 64.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.39%)
EPCL 48.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
HASCOL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 134.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 85.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.57 Decreased By ▼ -0.01 (-0.18%)
JSCL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
KAPCO 29.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
LOTCHEM 15.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
MLCF 46.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
OGDC 108.97 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.06%)
PAEL 40.58 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
PIBTL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
PIOC 105.33 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.31%)
POWER 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
PPL 96.54 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (3.09%)
PSO 231.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.72%)
STPL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
TRG 92.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.26%)
UNITY 31.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 85.34 (1.85%)
BR30 23,924 Increased By ▲ 696.76 (3%)
KSE100 44,435 Increased By ▲ 679.42 (1.55%)
KSE30 18,584 Increased By ▲ 404.01 (2.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
World

Car bomb kills five in Turkish-controlled Syria: monitor

  • Syria's civil war has killed more than 387,000 people and displaced millions from their homes since starting in 2011.
AFP 02 Jan 2021

BEIRUT: A car bomb near a vegetable market in northeastern Syria killed five people on Saturday in the Turkish-held border town of Ras al-Ain, a war monitor said.

A woman and a child were among those killed, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said.

At least three of the victims killed were civilians, but the identity of the other two was not immediately clear. Four others were wounded, it said.

Turkish forces and their Syrian proxies in October 2019 seized a 120-kilometre (75-mile) stretch of land inside the Syrian border from Kurdish forces, running from Ras al-Ain to Tal Abyad.

Such bombings are common in Ras al-Ain.

On December 10, a car bomb killed 16 people including two civilians and three Turkish personnel at a checkpoint in the town.

In July, the blast from an explosives-rigged motorbike ripped through a vegetable market there, killing at least eight people, including six civilians.

Syria's civil war has killed more than 387,000 people and displaced millions from their homes since starting in 2011 with the brutal repression of anti-government protests.

Syria Car bomb

Car bomb kills five in Turkish-controlled Syria: monitor

Pakistan says India should set its own house in order rather than 'feigning concern for minority rights elsewhere'

Pakistan reports 2,184 new coronavirus cases, 82 deaths in 24 hours

Payment in 3 installments within year: Roadmap delineated for IPPs

LNG Terminal: PLL again floats tender for allocation of unutilised capacity

Economic growth prospects: PM optimistic despite Covid-19 challenge

Dec exports grow 18.3pc YoY

Dec CPI inflation up 8pc YoY

SPI down 0.69pc WoW

‘Clarification’: PM says never made excuses of not being prepared

Hafeez for reviewing pay, pension mechanism

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters