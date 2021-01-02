Five women killed, children injured in Yamen wedding blast

At least five women have been killed when a projectile exploded at a New Year's Day wedding party in Yemen's Red Sea port city of Hodeidah.

Both, the government and Houthi rebels, blamed each other for the attack on Friday night.

The incident occurred just two days after at least 26 people were killed in blasts that rocked the airport of the southern city of Aden as government ministers got off a plane.

In Hodeida, “the explosion struck at the entrance to a complex of several wedding halls”, a witness told media, as a party was being held for a newly-married rebel supporter.

As per the officials, five women were confirmed dead in the attack, while seven people including children sustain injuries.

Hodeida’s Huthi-appointed governor, Mohammed Ayache, said on Al-Masirah television, which is run by the Shiite Muslim rebels, that “the forces of aggression never hesitate to blame others for their crimes”.