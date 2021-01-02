AVN 93.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.31%)
Coronavirus toll at 1100 GMT Saturday

  • More than 83,906,690 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 53,756,600 are now considered recovered.
AFP 02 Jan 2021

PARIS: The novel coronavirus has killed at least 1,827,565 people since the outbreak emerged in China last December, according to an AFP tally from official sources at 1100 GMT on Saturday.

More than 83,906,690 cases of coronavirus have been registered. Of these, at least 53,756,600 are now considered recovered.

The figures are based on daily tolls provided by health authorities in each country and exclude later re-evaluations by statistical organisations, as has happened in Russia, Spain and Britain.

Since the start of the pandemic, the number of tests conducted has greatly increased while testing and reporting techniques have improved, leading to a rise in reported cases.

However the number of diagnosed cases is only a part of the real total number of infections as a significant number of less serious or asymptomatic cases always remain undetected.

Over Friday, 9,661 new deaths and 555,864 new cases were recorded worldwide.

The countries with the most new deaths were United States with 2,271 new deaths, followed by Mexico with 700 and United Kingdom with 613.

The United States is the worst-affected country with 347,865 deaths from 20,136,182 cases. At least 6,298,082 people have been declared recovered.

After the US, the hardest-hit countries are Brazil with 195,411 deaths from 7,700,578 cases, India with 149,218 deaths from 10,305,788 cases, Mexico with 126,507 deaths from 1,437,185 cases, and Italy with 74,621 deaths from 2,129,376 cases.

The country with the highest number of deaths compared to population is Belgium with 169 fatalities per 100,000 inhabitants, followed by Slovenia with 131, Bosnia-Herzegovina with 125, Italy 123, and the Republic of North Macedonia 120.

Europe overall counts 577,421 deaths from 26,780,200 cases, Latin America and the Caribbean 509,332 deaths from 15,631,581 infections, and the United States and Canada 363,471 deaths from 20,718,886 cases.

Asia has reported 220,019 deaths from 13,946,361 cases, the Middle East 90,239 deaths from 4,012,049 cases, Africa 66,138 deaths from 2,786,532 cases, and Oceania 945 deaths from 31,087 cases.

As a result of corrections by national authorities or late publication of data, the figures updated over the past 24 hours may not correspond exactly to the previous day's tallies.

