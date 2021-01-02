AVN 93.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.31%)
BOP 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 147.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.34%)
DCL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 117.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
EFERT 64.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.39%)
EPCL 48.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
HASCOL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 134.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 85.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
KAPCO 29.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
LOTCHEM 15.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
MLCF 46.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
OGDC 108.97 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.06%)
PAEL 40.58 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
PIBTL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
PIOC 105.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
PPL 96.54 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (3.09%)
PSO 231.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.72%)
STPL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
TRG 92.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.26%)
UNITY 31.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 85.34 (1.85%)
BR30 23,924 Increased By ▲ 696.76 (3%)
KSE100 44,435 Increased By ▲ 679.42 (1.55%)
KSE30 18,584 Increased By ▲ 404.01 (2.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Karachi has the highest COVID-19 positivity rate in the country: NCOC

  • Karachi has the highest positivity rate in the country at 15.7%.
  • So far, five UK returnees have been detected with the new coronavirus variant in Karachi.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 02 Jan 2021

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Saturday that the highest positivity rate of COVID-19 cases in the country has been recorded in Karachi.

According to NCOC, the national positivity rate is 5.8%. Karachi has the highest positivity rate in the country at 15.7% followed by Peshawar at 15.5 % and Mirpur is the third-highest with 9.2%, DAWN reported.

Meanwhile, Sindh has a positivity rate of 8.1%, Punjab 4.7%, Balochistan 3.8% and KP 5.3%. Whereas, Islamabad's positivity rate stands at 3.3%, Gilgit-Baltistan 1.4 percent and AJK at 8.5%.

In the last 24 hours, Sindh reported 953 new Covid-19 cases and 22 more fatalities. Karachi has so far confirmed five cases of the new UK coronavirus variant in UK returnees.

Meanwhile, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho has said that the NCOC and the National Vaccine Task Force had committed to supply the province with 250,000 coronavirus vaccine doses by mid-January.

The provincial government has decided 50 cubicles would be set up at the Expo Centre and 5,000 individuals would be vaccinated in a single day.

Coronavirus NCOC Sindh Karachi SOPs highest positivity rate new COVID variant

Karachi has the highest COVID-19 positivity rate in the country: NCOC

Payment in 3 installments within year: Roadmap delineated for IPPs

LNG Terminal: PLL again floats tender for allocation of unutilised capacity

Economic growth prospects: PM optimistic despite Covid-19 challenge

Dec exports grow 18.3pc YoY

Dec CPI inflation up 8pc YoY

SPI down 0.69pc WoW

‘Clarification’: PM says never made excuses of not being prepared

Hafeez for reviewing pay, pension mechanism

H1 provisional tax collection exceeds Rs2.2trn

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters