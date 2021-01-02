Karachi has the highest COVID-19 positivity rate in the country: NCOC

The National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) said on Saturday that the highest positivity rate of COVID-19 cases in the country has been recorded in Karachi.

According to NCOC, the national positivity rate is 5.8%. Karachi has the highest positivity rate in the country at 15.7% followed by Peshawar at 15.5 % and Mirpur is the third-highest with 9.2%, DAWN reported.

Meanwhile, Sindh has a positivity rate of 8.1%, Punjab 4.7%, Balochistan 3.8% and KP 5.3%. Whereas, Islamabad's positivity rate stands at 3.3%, Gilgit-Baltistan 1.4 percent and AJK at 8.5%.

In the last 24 hours, Sindh reported 953 new Covid-19 cases and 22 more fatalities. Karachi has so far confirmed five cases of the new UK coronavirus variant in UK returnees.

Meanwhile, Sindh Health Minister Dr Azra Fazal Pechuho has said that the NCOC and the National Vaccine Task Force had committed to supply the province with 250,000 coronavirus vaccine doses by mid-January.

The provincial government has decided 50 cubicles would be set up at the Expo Centre and 5,000 individuals would be vaccinated in a single day.