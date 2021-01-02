Leveraging location, Pakistan aims to become hub for Trade, Transit & Transshipment

Leveraging on its geo-economic location, Pakistan's eye to become a center for trade, transit, and transshipment connecting Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics (CARs).

“Our vision for trade and economic relations with Afghanistan and Central Asian Republics (CARs) is that we want to make Pakistan a hub for trade, transit and transshipment,” shared Advisor to Prime Minister on Trade and Investment Abdul Razak Dawood in a series of tweets on Saturday.

The advisor was of the view that Pakistan’s trade must be based on “secure, open, consistent, reliable & legal movement of goods at the Afghan border along with enhanced connectivity with Afghanistan and CARs. “

“This is a long-term vision and, through our current engagement with Afghanistan and Uzbekistan, we are laying down the foundation for its implementation. This will ensure that Pakistan leverages its geo-economic location in the region to enhance its international trade,” he said.

“Our discussions with Afghanistan over the past few days are a step in that direction,” he added.

It is pertinent to mention that Dawood, held a consultative meeting at the Ministry of Commerce on Monday on matters relating to Pakistan's trade with Afghanistan and the Central Asian Republics (CARs).

He briefed the session on his meetings with the leadership of Afghanistan during his visit to the country last month which preceded the visit of the Prime Minister to Kabul.

The Adviser was informed consultations have been started with all stakeholders to negotiate a Preferential Trade Agreement (PTA) with Afghanistan and work is continuing in this regard. He was also informed that work on revision of the Afghanistan Pakistan Transit Trade Agreement (APTTA) was in final stages.