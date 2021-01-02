Pakistan reports 2,184 new coronavirus cases, 82 deaths in 24 hours

Pakistan reported 2,184 new coronavirus cases and 82 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 484,362 and 10,258 respectively.

In 24 hours, 38,229 tests were conducted across the country, taking the total number of tests conducted to 6,775,307. There are now 35,130 active cases in the country out of which 2,264 are critical cases.

The country also reported 1,745 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the number to 438,974. According to the government's COVID-19 portal, Sindh has so far confirmed 216,632 cases and 3,582 deaths, Punjab 139,341 cases and 4,085 deaths, Balochistan has reported 18,181 cases and 184 deaths, while KP has 59,023 cases and lost 1,661 to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Islamabad has confirmed 38,020 cases and 421 deaths, Gilgit-Baltistan has reported 4,862 coronavirus cases and 101 deaths. Azad Jammu and Kashmir has confirmed 8,303 cases and 224 fatalities.

Meanwhile, Sindh has so far confirmed five cases of the new UK coronavirus variant in UK returnees.