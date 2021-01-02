AVN 93.79 Increased By ▲ 0.29 (0.31%)
BOP 9.40 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
CHCC 147.70 Increased By ▲ 0.50 (0.34%)
DCL 10.91 Increased By ▲ 0.01 (0.09%)
DGKC 117.06 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.05%)
EFERT 64.10 Increased By ▲ 0.25 (0.39%)
EPCL 48.06 Decreased By ▼ -0.09 (-0.19%)
FCCL 22.05 Decreased By ▼ -0.07 (-0.32%)
FFL 17.64 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.23%)
HASCOL 15.15 Increased By ▲ 0.08 (0.53%)
HBL 134.35 Decreased By ▼ -0.15 (-0.11%)
HUBC 85.27 Increased By ▲ 0.10 (0.12%)
HUMNL 5.58 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
JSCL 33.26 Increased By ▲ 0.06 (0.18%)
KAPCO 29.24 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
KEL 3.97 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (1.02%)
LOTCHEM 15.46 Decreased By ▼ -0.02 (-0.13%)
MLCF 46.19 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.11%)
OGDC 108.97 Increased By ▲ 2.20 (2.06%)
PAEL 40.58 Increased By ▲ 0.26 (0.64%)
PIBTL 13.15 Increased By ▲ 0.04 (0.31%)
PIOC 105.00 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
POWER 10.44 Increased By ▲ 0.05 (0.48%)
PPL 96.54 Increased By ▲ 2.89 (3.09%)
PSO 231.44 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
SNGP 46.30 Increased By ▲ 0.33 (0.72%)
STPL 20.50 Increased By ▲ 0.20 (0.99%)
TRG 92.49 Increased By ▲ 0.24 (0.26%)
UNITY 31.94 Increased By ▲ 0.02 (0.06%)
WTL 1.25 No Change ▼ 0.00 (0%)
BR100 4,703 Increased By ▲ 85.34 (1.85%)
BR30 23,924 Increased By ▲ 696.76 (3%)
KSE100 44,435 Increased By ▲ 679.42 (1.55%)
KSE30 18,584 Increased By ▲ 404.01 (2.22%)
Business Recorder Logo
Jan 02, 2021 PRINT EDITION ► BR MARKETS ► Dollar to PKR ►
Pakistan

Pakistan reports 2,184 new coronavirus cases, 82 deaths in 24 hours

  • Pakistan has so far reported five new cases of the new UK coronavirus variant.
  • Pakistan has 35,130 active coronavirus cases.
Aisha Mahmood Updated 02 Jan 2021

Pakistan reported 2,184 new coronavirus cases and 82 deaths in the past 24 hours, taking the tally to 484,362 and 10,258 respectively.

In 24 hours, 38,229 tests were conducted across the country, taking the total number of tests conducted to 6,775,307. There are now 35,130 active cases in the country out of which 2,264 are critical cases.

The country also reported 1,745 recoveries in the last 24 hours, taking the number to 438,974. According to the government's COVID-19 portal, Sindh has so far confirmed 216,632 cases and 3,582 deaths, Punjab 139,341 cases and 4,085 deaths, Balochistan has reported 18,181 cases and 184 deaths, while KP has 59,023 cases and lost 1,661 to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Islamabad has confirmed 38,020 cases and 421 deaths, Gilgit-Baltistan has reported 4,862 coronavirus cases and 101 deaths. Azad Jammu and Kashmir has confirmed 8,303 cases and 224 fatalities.

Meanwhile, Sindh has so far confirmed five cases of the new UK coronavirus variant in UK returnees.

Pakistan positivity rate COVID19 coronavirus case Coronavirus deaths UK coronavirus variant

Pakistan reports 2,184 new coronavirus cases, 82 deaths in 24 hours

Payment in 3 installments within year: Roadmap delineated for IPPs

LNG Terminal: PLL again floats tender for allocation of unutilised capacity

Economic growth prospects: PM optimistic despite Covid-19 challenge

Dec exports grow 18.3pc YoY

Dec CPI inflation up 8pc YoY

SPI down 0.69pc WoW

‘Clarification’: PM says never made excuses of not being prepared

Hafeez for reviewing pay, pension mechanism

H1 provisional tax collection exceeds Rs2.2trn

Read more stories

Comments
1000 characters